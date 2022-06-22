Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -23.6 in June

Euro zone consumer confidence fell by 2.4 points in June from the May number, figures released on Wednesday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decreased to -23.6 points this month from revised -21.2 in May.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -20.5.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 1.9 points to -24.0 points.

