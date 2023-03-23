Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -19.2 in March

March 23, 2023 — 10:58 am EDT

Written by Jagoda Darlak for Reuters

March 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell by 0.1 points in March from the February number, figures released on Thursday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decreased to -19.2 this month from -19.1 in February.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -18.3.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 0.1 points to -20.7.

