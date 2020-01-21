Euro zone companies cut loan applications for first time in six years - ECB

Credit applications by euro zone companies unexpectedly fell last quarter for the first time in six years, despite a further reduction in the European Central Bank's main interest rate, an ECB survey showed on Tuesday.
