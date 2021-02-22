Euro zone borrowing costs tumble on ECB Lagarde comments

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Government bond yields across the euro area fell on Monday after European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said the ECB was "closely monitoring" rising borrowing costs.

Sovereign bond yields across the single currency bloc have risen sharply this month as prospects for more U.S. fiscal stimulus boosts hopes for a faster economic recovery globally that also lifts inflation.

But Lagarde's comments, a clear sign that policymakers are becoming uncomfortable with the recent surge in yields that could hurt recovery prospects, pushed yields back down.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was last down 4 bps on the day at -0.35% DE10YT=RR, having hit a fresh 8-month high at -0.278% in early trade. Italian 10-year bond yields meanwhile fell almost 4 bps to 0.58% IT10YT=RR.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)

