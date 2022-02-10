Euro zone bonds yields rise as EU forecasts higher inflation

By Joice Alves

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Thursday as the European Commission cut its 2022 growth forecast and said inflation will be much higher than earlier expected.

In its regular economic forecasts, the European Commission said euro zone economic growth this year will be slower than expected in November because of a new wave of COVID-19 infections, high energy prices and continued supply-side disruptions, while inflation will be much higher.

The outlook sent euro zone yields higher as investors are sensitive to any sign inflation fears will encourage the European Central Bank to raise rates.

Money markets are pricing in a first ECB rate hike as soon as June after the central bank President Christine Lagarde last week sent bond yields surging by signalling for the first time that a rate hike in 2022 could be a possibility to curb inflation.

Seeking to temper investors' growing expectations for aggressive action, Lagarde said on Monday there was no need for extensive tightening.

After easing in the previous day, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was up about 1 basis point (bp) to 0.229%, not far from a three-year high of 0.275% touched on Tuesday. DE10YT=RR

Germany's five-year yield, which rose above 0% for the first time since 2018 on Friday, was up 1 bps to -0.028%. DE5YT=RR

The closely watched Italian yield spread with German 10-year bonds, effectively the risk premium on Italian debt, edged up to 156.45 bps. DE10IT10=RR

Simon Wells, chief European economist at HSBC, said he expected a steeper quantitative easing taper in March and a 25 bps rate hike only in October.

"This would allow the ECB to send a strong signal it was concerned about inflation and allow it to claim it was moving from a world of persistent inflation undershoots to a path of gradual normalisation," he said.

Money market bets imply around an 80% chance of a 10 bps ECB rate hike by June and a 90% chance of 50 bps of hikes by December. IRPR

Italian and Greek bond yields, the biggest beneficiaries of ECB stimulus, also rose. Bond yields move inversely to prices. IT10YT=RR, GR10YT=RR

ING strategists said it will be crucial to understand how periphery markets will handle any ECB policy tightening as they have become dependent on the central bank’s asset purchase programmes over the years.

(Reporting by Joice Alves Editing by Mark Potter and Bernadette Baum)

