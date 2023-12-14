Euro zone bonds, stocks, euro hold onto gains after ECB leaves rates

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone bonds, stocks and the euro held on to the morning session's strong gains on Thursday after the European Central Banks left interest rates at a record high.

Markets rallied on Thursday morning in Europe after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday also held interest rates, but signalled it was moving towards cutting them next year.

The ECB kept interest rates at 4% as expected and signalled an early end to its last remaining bond-purchase programme.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR pared some of its fall after the decision, but was still down 5 basis points at 2.118%, from around 2.097% before the ECB decision. Yields move inversely to prices.

The euro EUR=EBS extended its gains very slightly, and was last up 0.5% at $1.0931, having been 0.39% higher before the decision was announced.

Europe's STOXX 600 .STOXX barely budged and was last up 1.32% as hopes that central banks will be cutting interest rates sharply next year cheered investors.

Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR was last down 12 basis points at 3.815%, as market participants waited for ECB President Christine Lagarde's press conference.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson and Alun John; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.