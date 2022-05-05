Euro zone bonds show muted reaction after Fed rally

May 5 (Reuters) - Shorter-dated euro zone and Southern European bond yields dipped on Thursday, but showed a muted reaction relative to U.S. markets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell ruled out even more aggressive rate moves at upcoming policy meetings.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest rise in 22 years, but Powell explicitly ruled out raising rates by 75 basis points (bps) in a coming meeting, triggering a sharp rally in U.S. Treasuries and stocks.

On Thursday, by 0748 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was up a basis point to 0.99%, but two-year yields, sensitive to interest rate expectations, were down 3 bps to 0.25%. DE10YT=RR, DE2YT=RR

While the euro zone market followed overnight moves in U.S. Treasuries, yield falls were much sharper in the United States, where two-year Treasury yield fell 13 bps on Wednesday. US2YT=RR

Euro zone money markets also pared back bets on ECB rate hikes this year, but only very slightly, with around 88 bps of hikes priced in by the end of the year, compared to over 90 on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv data.

"I think euro rates still have a hawkish ECB to consider, there's not a change on that front," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho in London.

"That front end repricing from the Fed does mainly help risk assets, that's the main takeaway in Europe," he added.

In Italy, the 10-year yield was down a basis point to 2.95%. IT10YT=RR, tightening the closely watched risk premium over German bonds to 195 bps, after hitting the highest since May 2020 at over 198 bps on Wednesday.

Corporate bonds also rallied, with the spread on the iTraxx Europe crossover index, which measures the cost of insuring exposure to high yield bonds, falling over 10 bps. ITEXO5Y=MG

Monetary policy remains firmly in focus, with the Bank of England set to raise interest rates for the fourth time since December. Investors will also follow speeches from European Central Bank policymakers including chief economist Philip Lane.

Earlier on Thursday, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said the bank should not raise interest rates in July, a move an increasing number of policymakers are advocating, and should wait to see euro zone second quarter GDP data.

It will also be a busy day for European debt issuance, with France and Spain due to bring auctions.

