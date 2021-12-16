Euro zone bonds shaken by central bank moves

By Yoruk Bahceli and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Thursday after the Bank of England delivered a surprise rate rise and the European Central Bank cut stimulus, but the bonds selloff was limited as the ECB pledged to continue monetary support in 2022.

Bond yields, which move inversely to their price, shot up when the Bank of England raised rates by 15 basis points less than hour before the ECB's confirmed its emergency stimulus programme would end next March.

Once its pandemic emergency bond purchases (PEPP) expires, the ECB said it would buy 40 billion euros of bonds under its conventional bond purchase programme, the APP, in the second quarter, and 30 billion euros in the third quarter.

From October onwards, purchases will be maintained at 20 billion euros, the current level, for as long as necessary.

The ECB also extended the reinvestment of the proceeds from the bonds it currently holds under PEPP until end-2024, from 2023.

While analysts were divided in seeing the purchase amounts as hawkish or dovish, markets appeared to focus on a dovish interpretation.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield, which rose as much as 5 bps to -0.309% as ECB President Christine Lagarde spoke, was last up just 2 bps to -0.34%, at pre-ECB levels. DE10YT=RR

Italian 10-year yields rose as much as 10 bps to 1.02% before pulling back to 0.98%, also undoing much of their sell-off IT10YT=RR.

INFLATION FORECAST

"I thought the sell-off, (particularly) in the periphery, was exaggerated," Arne Petimezas, analyst at AFS Group in Amsterdam, said.

"People had been hoping too much for spread control to continue 1-to-1 after March 2022. Instead, we're getting a little more APP (purchases) than I expected. And a strong signal that the bar is very high for an interest rate hike in 2022."

The ECB's updated inflation forecasts showed inflation over 2022 at 3.2% versus its previous projection of 1.7%.

Inflation is then projected to fall below 2% in 2023, indicating that rate hikes are still far off.

Still, money market futures dated to the ECB's December 2022 meeting are now pricing around 11 bps worth of tightening versus roughly 8 bps just before the ECB's decision, meaning a full rate hike is priced in again. IRPR.

"What they are forecasting (for inflation) is close enough to the target for markets to start pricing in for higher rates," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING in London.

The ECB also said it could flexibly decide where and when to reinvest PEPP proceeds, including Greek bonds, which are ineligible for APP as they lack investment-grade ratings.

That helped Greek bonds outperform and 10-year yields fell as much as 3 bps on the day following the news conference. GR10YT=RR

European shares were little changed after the ECB policy statement and throughout Lagarde's news conference. The STOXX 600 index was last up 1.3%. .STOXX

The euro rose to a two-week high versus the U.S. dollar after the ECB meeting, to stand 0.3% up on the day at $1.13280. EUR=EBS

Markets react to BoE, ECBhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3mad3Qa

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Dhara Ranasinghe; additional reporting by Joice Alves, Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sujata Rao and Alison Williams)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.