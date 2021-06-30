Euro zone bonds mixed as investors await economic data

By Stefano Rebaudo

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bonds steadied on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of economic data which might add to a heated debate about central banks' tapering.

Markets were waiting for flash eurozone inflation numbers due on Wednesday and the U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

There has also been increasing concern about the economic impact of a possible new wave of the pandemic as the highly infectious Delta variant spreads.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark of the euro area, fell 0.5 basis points to -0.18%.

"Investors are waiting to see what happens with today's eurozone inflation data, but their real focus is on U.S. jobs data due on Friday," Mauro Valle, head of fixed income at Generali Investment Partners, said.

Analysts said June U.S. employment data might affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.

"The new (coronavirus) variant is not affecting the market yet, but it could become a reason of concern if virus trajectories lead to new restrictions in the euro area," Valle added.

French preliminary EU harmonised CPI rose 1.9% year-on-year in June, meeting analyst expectations.

"Following the German in-line releases yesterday, our economists are expecting marginal downside surprises for both the headline and core rates," Commerzbank analysts told customers.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR rose 0.5 basis points to 0.88%.

Portugal bonds are slightly underperforming, with its 10-year yield PT10YT=RR up 1.5 basis points at 0.44%.

ING analysts said euro zone inflation data "in line with consensus will reinforce the ECB's barrage of dovish comments and act to further suppress rates volatility but, we think the main driver in the market will remain measures taken to slow the spread of the Delta variant."

The EU's executive said on Tuesday Germany should not impose a travel ban on Portugal but limit itself to imposing testing and quarantine requirements to be in line with the bloc's approach.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Andrew Heavens)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.