Euro zone bonds hold on to gains after three-week rally

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone bondpricesheld steady on Monday after rising for three straight weeks, with a calmer mood prevailing as markets head into the holiday period.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone, was last roughly flat at 2.017%, after falling to a new nine-month low of 2.009% earlier in the session.Yields fall as prices rise, and vice versa.

Yields dropped sharply last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve appeared to call time on the global rate-hiking cycle, and began to talk about when cuts might come.

The European Central Bank held rates at a record 4% on Thursday and took a firmer line than the Fed, stressing that borrowing costs would stay high until inflation was tamed.

But investors' expectations for big rate cuts next year barely budged, with more than 150 bps of reductions priced in by the end of 2024, according to derivatives markets.

Data on Monday showed that German business sentiment unexpectedly worsened in December, adding to the gloomy picture and doing nothing to disabuse investors of their hopes for rate cuts.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR was down 1basis point (bp) at 3.712% on Monday after it fell to an 11-month low of 3.7% last week.

"Market activity is likely to progressively ease as we head into the week before Christmas," UniCredit strategists said in a note to clients.

"We regard current market expectations that the Fed will make around 140 bps of rate cuts by the end of 2024 and the ECB doing a bit more as overdone," they said. "This implies that yields at the long end are also stretched."

The closely watched gap between Italian and German 10-year borrowing costs DE10IT10=RR was last at 168 bps.

It narrowed to its tightest since September at 164 bps last week in a sign that investors think lower interest rates should ease pressure on the euro zone's more indebted countries next year.

ECB officials do not expect to change their message on the need for higher interest rates, seven people familiar with the matter told Reuters, making any rate cut before June difficult.

Germany's two-year bond yield DE2YT=RR was last up 1 bp at 2.506% on Monday. It fell to a nine-month low of 2.458% last week as prices surged.

