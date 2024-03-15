Euro zone bonds head for worst week in 8 months on rate cut doubts

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, rose for a fifth day straight on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly rise since July 2023 as economic data cast doubt on investors' hopes that interest rates will soon be falling.

The German 10-year yield DE10YT=RR was up by 1 basis point (bp) at 2.432%, heading for a 17 bps rise for the week. Yields rise when prices fall and vice versa.

The sell-off this week was triggered by two stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation readings that suggested the Federal Reserve might not be able to cut interest rates in June as investors had been expecting.

Given that investors broadly expect the European Central Bank and the Fed to cut rates at around the same time, and the size and importance of the U.S. bond market and economy, expectations about American borrowing costs cause yields elsewhere to swing.

German 2-year bond yields DE2YT=RR, which are more sensitive to interest rate expectations, rose 2 bps to 2.898% and were on track to rise 16 bps this week, which would be their biggest weekly increase since early February.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in February. That was followed up by a report on Thursday that showed producer prices also climbed more steeply than economists had anticipated, while weekly jobless claims remained subdued.

"The driver this week has been the very strong numbers in the U.S.," said Emmanouil Karimalis, macro rates strategist at UBS, adding people had started to worry about the persistence of inflation again.

"The underlying driver of rates and sentiment right now is how strong the data is in the U.S. and there's a spillover effect to Europe," Karimalis said.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR was 2 bps higher at 3.694%. At 11 bps, it has risen less than Germany's 10-year yield this week, which on Thursday helped push the closely watched "spread" between the two borrowing costs to a 26-month low of 115 bps. It rose to 124 bps on Friday.

Next week will be another busy one for investors, when the Bank of Japan, Federal Reserve and Bank of England all set interest rates.

Market pricing on Friday showed investors see a roughly 80% chance the ECB will cut rates by June, down from 90% at the start of the week. For the Fed, a June cut was priced at 65%, down from 85% on Monday.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; editing by Milla Nissi)

