Euro zone bonds enter wait-and-see mode ahead of inflation data

By Joice Alves and Amanda Cooper

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields held broadly steady on Wednesday, ahead of key inflation data later this week that could help cement investor expectations for where interest rates may head.

All eyes this week are on the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) for January, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, due on Thursday. The PCE is expected to have risen 0.3% on a monthly basis in January, up slightly from the 0.2% increase seen in December, a Reuters poll showed.

In the euro zone, country-level inflation data for February are being published before the EU-wide release on Friday, which is expected to show headline inflation slowing to 2.5% year-on-year in February from 2.8% in January.

Investors have been closely following central banks' signals about the extent of rate cuts this year as economic indicators, especially in the U.S., the world's biggest economy, have stayed stronger than earlier feared.

Central bankers have also pushed back against investor assumptions on big rate cuts this year and have warned the fight against inflation is not won.

European Central Bank (ECB) Vice-President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday the central bank was awaiting data before starting to cut rates.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR was virtually unchanged on the day at 2.458%. The yield, which moves inversely to the price, is hovering at around its highest since the start of December.

Italian 10-year bond yields IT10YT=RR were also stable at 3.896%.

"The market is on wait-and-see mode ahead of U.S. PCE numbers tomorrow, and the euro zone CPI numbers on Friday," said Althea Spinozzi, head of fixed income strategy at Saxo Bank.

"They will be key to setting the tone for next week’s ECB meeting."

In the meantime, the European Commission released data on Wednesday showing economic sentiment in the euro currency zone deteriorated in February.

But that did not move the needle in the bond markets, as investors still expect no cut from the ECB at its meeting next week. 0#ECBWATCH

Money markets now see around 90 basis points (bps) of rate cuts by the ECB this year, compared with almost 150 bps a month ago.

"There is little indication of a rebound in economic activity and green shoots are few and far between at this point," ING senior euro zone economist Bert Colijn said.

"Inflationary pressures on the services side were milder this month, as the sector sees demand weaken and becomes less upbeat about the months ahead. To us, this paves the way nicely for small ECB rate cuts from June onwards," he said.

Germany's 2-year yield DE2YT=RR, the most sensitive to shifts in ECB policy expectations, edged down half a basis point to 2.92%, around its highest in three months.

The gap between Italian and German 10-year bonds DE10IT10=RR, a gauge of investor confidence in the euro zone's more indebted countries, was at 142 basis points, close to its lowest for two years.

Italian borrowing costs were mixed at an auction on Wednesday for new 5- and 10-year BTP bonds. The Treasury sold the maximum amount of 9.75 billion euros ($10.53 billion) over three bonds.

(Reporting by Joice Alves; editing by Tomasz Janowski, Mark Heinrich and Jonathan Oatis)

((Joice.Alves@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter @joiceal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.