Euro zone bond yields tumble as contracting business activity fuels recession fears

July 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields tumbled on Friday as data showed business activity in the bloc unexpectedly contracted this month.

Overall activity in the euro zone shrank due to an accelerating downturn in manufacturing and a near-stalling of service sector growth, with inflation pushing consumers to cut back spending, S&P Global's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, a good gauge of economic health, showed.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area, fell as much as 17 bps to 1.046%, following similar data out of lead economies France and Germany earlier. DE10YT=RR

The two-year yield, sensitive to interest rate expectations, dropped 22 bps to 0.435% as markets reduced their bets on European Central Bank rate hikes this year. DE2YT=RR

"I think it's pretty clear that the market is growing increasingly worried about a eurozone recession this winter - activity is already falling off a cliff, and that's before any potential Russian gas cut-off into the winter. The big bid into bonds is no surprise", said Michael Brown, head of market intelligence at Caxton.

Traders now price in under 110 bps of European Central Bank rate hikes by December, down from around 120 bps before the data.

"The window for meaningful rate hikes is rapidly closing. We really don’t think they’ll be in a position to tighten at the turn of the year or (the first half of 2023) given that where the European economy is likely to be," said Viraj Patel, global macro strategist at Vanda Research.

The ECB hiked rates by 50 bps - double what it previously guided - and exited negative territory on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Italian bond yields fell, keeping the closely-watched 10-year spread to Germany at around 240 bps, similar to the end of Thursday.DE10IT10=RR

In focus remained the ECB's long-awaited new tool, the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), announced on Thursday, to buy bonds from countries whose spread to Germany the bank sees as soaring through no fault of their own.

Policymakers did not discuss bond market turmoil in Italy, whose government collapsed this week, at Thursday's meeting and do not expect to use their new tool imminently as conditions do not warrant it, sources told Reuters overnight.

The spread briefly widened to as high as 247 bps on Friday, nearing the peak on Thursday when investors were disappointed with the tool's degree of conditionality and the lack of detail provided.

"The ECB has made it clear that the TPI would not be deployed if spreads are widening from country fundamentals. Thus, just like in 2018, the markets remain the only disciplining mechanism," said Rohan Khanna, strategist at UBS.

