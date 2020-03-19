Euro zone bond yields tumble after ECB unleashes emergency stimulus

Contributors
Yoruk Bahceli Reuters
Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Government bond yields across the euro area slid sharply on Thursday after the European Central Bank stepped in with emergency stimulus measures to calm panicked markets in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Government bond yields across the euro area slid sharply on Thursday after the European Central Bank stepped in with emergency stimulus measures to calm panicked markets in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy, which has seen its borrowing costs jump sharply in recent days, led the move in yields lower. Its two-year bond yields slumped more than 100 basis points to 0.41% IT2YT=RR, and was set for its biggest one-day fall since 1996.

Ten-year Italian bonds yields slid as much as 90 bps to 1.40% IT10YT=RR, while the gap over safer German Bund yields tightened almost 100 bps from Wednesday's closing levels ti around 169 bps.

Spanish and Portuguese 10-year bond yields slid around 30 bps each while benchmark 10-year German Bund yields were down 12 bps at -0.35% DE10YT=RR.

The ECB launched new bond purchases worth 750 billion euros at an emergency meeting late on Wednesday in a bid to stop a pandemic-induced financial rout shredding the euro zone’s economy and renew concerns about the bloc’s viability.

The new purchases bring this year's planned purchases to 1.1 trillion euro with the newly agreed buys alone worth 6% of the euro area’s GDP.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More