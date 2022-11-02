Euro zone bond yields struggle for direction before Fed decision

By Stefano Rebaudo

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged down on Wednesday, taking their early cue from U.S. Treasuries ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting, which ends later in the day.

U.S. economic data released on Tuesday dampened speculation that the Fed might signal a slower pace of monetary tightening.

Markets expect another rate hike of 75 basis points (bps), which would bring the U.S. federal funds rate to 3.75%-4.00%, and they see the current round of increases ending in the first half of 2023 at 4.75-5.00%.

"The rollercoaster in Bunds and Treasuries underscores how sensitive markets remain with regard to the possible Fed pivot amid resilient U.S. ISM data," Commerzbank analysts said.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR was down half a basis point at 2.15%.

U.S. 10-year yield US10YT=RR dropped 1.5 bps to 4.04%.

Following yesterday's U.S. data, "our economists now expect any slowdown in the pace of rate hikes to be met by guidance that the Fed might hike for longer and to a higher terminal rate," Citi analysts said.

They "see Powell explicitly stating that the risks of under-tightening are much greater than those of over-tightening as a strongly hawkish outcome," Citi analysts added.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will issue a statement at 1800 GMT, and Chair Jerome Powell will hold a news conference half an hour later.

"Any signal of a pivot risks leading to easier financial conditions that makes their job of bringing down inflation even harder," Deutsche Bank analysts said.

"That was what happened after the July meeting, where investors interpreted matters in a dovish light, and the Fed had to reiterate their hawkish intent, culminating in Chair Powell's August speech at Jackson Hole," they added.

Investors will also focus on economic data from the euro area even if they reckon their impact will remain relatively subdued and unlikely to give Bunds a new direction.

German exports posted an unexpected dip in September, but the main focus will be on PMI numbers due later in the session.

Factory activity in Spain shrank sharply in October in its fourth straight month of declines.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR was up 0.5 bps to 4.26% with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR at 212 bps.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

