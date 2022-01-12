Euro zone bond yields steady near recent highs awaiting U.S. inflation

By 0753 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield was unchanged on the day at -0.03% after rising as high as -0.014% on Tuesday, nearing positive territory for the first time since May 2019.

On Wednesday, all focus is on the U.S. December inflation reading due at 1330 GMT, which is expected show consumer prices rose 7% year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll.

That reading comes as pressure is on the Fed to raise rates as soon as March following a jobs report last week that underscored a tightening labour market.

The month-on-month rise in consumer prices however is expected to slow to 0.4% from 0.8% in November.

"A lower month-on-month number should not change much on the pricing of the Federal Reserve as they need more than one number to change their view on quantitative tightening and rate hikes," Allan von Mehren, chief analyst at Danske Bank, said.

"Underlying price increases have been higher than estimated for many months now so risks seem skewed to the upside.

"High inflation and a tight labour market with no significant rebound in labour force participation put the Fed under pressure to hike (rates) more."

In the primary market, Portugal is expected to join a flurry of government January bond issuance after hiring a syndicate of banks to sell a 20-year bond on Tuesday.

