Euro zone bond yields steady as markets digest central bank moves

By Stefano Rebaudo

March 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields steadied on Friday as peace talks over Ukraine stalled and investors digested the latest moves from central banks.

A fourth straight day of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators took place by videolink, but the Kremlin said the parties had yet to reach agreement, while Russian forces kept up their bombardments of besieged cities.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the euro zone, steadied below 0.4%, after hitting 0.41% on Thursday, its highest since November 2018. DE10YT=RR

“It's pretty clear that central banks have decided to fight inflation,” Yannick Lopez, head of fixed income at OFI Asset Management, said.

The bank, however, was sticking to its target for 10-Bund yields of 0.5% by year-end.

"We didn’t change it after the war and after recent central banks’ policy meetings as we think that the downside risks of the economy due to the conflict will offset the commitment to tame inflation,” he said.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said accelerating the exit from unconventional stimulus gives the ECB "extra space" between the planned end of its money-printing programme this summer and the first interest rate hike in more than a decade.

“A switch in narrative from upside inflation risk to downside growth risk may be close, at least that is the warning from the BoE meeting,” Citi analysts said in a research note.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates and laid out an aggressive plan to tame inflation, while the Bank of England (BoE) softened its language on the need for more increases after a 25 bps hike.

“BoE pricing is far too excessive, and the time to ECB lift-off means hikes in 2022 may not get off the ground,” they added.

Money markets are pricing in 44 basis points of ECB rate increases by year-end, roughly in line with the levels seen before the outcome of the Fed policy meeting. IRPR

“Lagarde's statement that the ECB can ‘design and deploy new instruments to secure monetary policy transmission as we move along the path of policy normalisation’ attracted attention, and together with EU optimism, this continues to appease ECB exit fears,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield was up 0.5 basis points at 1.912%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yield at 151 bps. IT10YT=RRDE10IT10=R

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Barbara Lewis)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

