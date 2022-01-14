Euro zone bond yields steady after rate-hike debate

By 0820 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield was flat at -0.087% DE10YT=RR after having risen as high as -0.014% on Tuesday, approaching positive yield territory for the first time since May 2019.

It is down almost 6 bps this week, having risen for the past three weeks in a row.

Elsewhere, Italy's 10-year bond yields were up almost 1 basis point at 1.30% IT10YT=RR

UniCredit strategists said another driver for Thursday's euro zone bond yield fall "could be ECB purchases, which should have returned to roughly 10 billion to 15 billion euros per week," referring to the European Central Bank's bond buying stimulus.

Investors will turn their focus later on Friday to a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde.

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday that the euro zone's inflation spike was not as transitory as earlier thought.

