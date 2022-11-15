Euro zone bond yields slip as market weighs Fed, ECB tightening pace

By Samuel Indyk

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields slipped on Tuesday as traders weighed comments from influential Federal Reserve and European Central Bank policymakers on the future pace of tightening as price pressures show signs of easing.

European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the bank expects to raise interest rates above 2%, but beyond that level rate hikes may be in a more flexible and less rapid manner.

In the United States, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said late on Monday it would likely be appropriate to slow the pace of interest rate hikes soon, adding that last week's slowdown in overall inflation was "reassuring".

"The comments support our view that the central banks will drop the pace of rate hikes to 50bp in December and probably pause hikes in Q1 2023," said Mohit Kumar, interest rate strategist at Jefferies.

"We expect the central banks to hold rates at the elevated levels in 2023, and cut in 2024 once inflation starts moving close to their targets," Kumar said.

Traders expect U.S. rates to peak at around 4.9% in the middle of next year with interest rate cuts priced in before the end of 2023. For the ECB, traders see rates peaking around 2.9%.

By 1206 GMT, Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro area benchmark, was down 8 basis points (bps) to 2.077%. It dropped 13 bps last week after rising 20 bps the week before. DE10YT=RR

The two-year yield was down 3.5 bps at 2.137%, in close proximity to its 14-year high of 2.252% reached last week. DE2YT-RR

The spread between German 2- and 10-year yields, which turned negative last week for the first time since 2008, remained inverted at minus 6 basis points. DE2DE10=RR Economists often view an inversion of the 2/10 section of the yield curve as a precursor for a recession.

Italian bonds outperformed. The country's 10-year yield was last down 13 bps to 4.059%. This pushed down the closely watched gap between Italian and German 10-year yields as low as 196 bps, although analysts remained cautious on Italian bonds. DE10IT10=RR, IT10YT=RR

"We regard the current 10y spread level of around 200bps as too tight and recommend positioning for a wider spread," said SEB rates strategist Jussi Hiljanen in a note.

"We expect the spread widening to be boosted by a general weakening of the risk sentiment and the upcoming TLTRO (Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operations) repayments," Hiljanen added.

At its October meeting, the ECB changed the terms on its multi-year loans to banks, or TLTROs, to encourage banks to repay them early, in a move designed to mop up excess cash from the system.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Susan Fenton and Ken Ferris)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.