Euro zone bond yields slide off highs after ECB meeting latest minute, EZ PMI

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged lower, pausing for breath after climbing to multi-month highs on Thursday as minutes of the European Central Bank's last meeting showed policymakers wary of easing monetary policy too early.

In the meantime, data from euro zone purchasing managers' indexes delivered mixed signals with the economic downturn deepening in Germany while the slowdown in French business activity eased considerably.

Accounts of the ECB's meeting last month showed officials argued that discussing rate reductions was premature. That followed minutes of Fed's last meeting released on Wednesday, showing most Fed officials were concerned about the risks of easing policy too soon.

Since early February, central bank officials on both sides of the Atlantic have sounded cautious about a quick reduction of policy rates, while recent economic data have supported expectations that the battle against inflation is not over yet.

The downturn in the euro zone slackened as the dominant services sector broke a six-month streak of contraction.

"The flash PMIs for February suggest that the economy is still struggling and that price pressures are, if anything, intensifying," said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.

"This does not dramatically change the picture for the ECB, but it does mean that there is a growing chance that the ECB will wait until June."

Money markets priced in 91 basis points (bps) of rate cuts by December 2024 EURESTECBM7X8=ICAP early on Thursday, compared with 130 bps in mid-February, before U.S. inflation data, and 150 bps early this month. They last discounted 95 bps.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the euro area's benchmark, fell 1.6 bps to 2.42%, after hitting earlier in the day 2.5%, its highest level since Nov. 28.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area's periphery, dropped 4.8 bps to 3.90%, after hitting its highest since mid-December at 4.004%.

Bond yields move inversely with prices.

"Concerns that the Federal Reserve could cut rates after the summer and not in June are weighing on bond prices in the U.S. and the euro area," said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

Allianz Global Investors' base case is for a first move by the Fed in June.

"The ECB can delay too if wages keep growing and inflation is stickier than expected," Maxia added.

Money markets fully price a first ECB rate cut by 25 bps in June EURESTECBM3X4=ICAP.

The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields – a gauge of risk premium investors ask to hold debt of the euro area's most indebted countries – touched a fresh 23-month low at 145.3 bps. It was last at 147 bps.

