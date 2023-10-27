Euro zone bond yields set to end the week lower after ECB decision

By Harry Robertson and Stefano Rebaudo

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were set to end the week lower after the European Central Bank held interest rates steady on Thursday and U.S. inflation data came in broadly as expected on Friday.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR was last down 3 basis points (bps) at 2.826%, putting it on track for a weekly fall of 6 bps.

The yield hit a 12-year high of 3.024% in early October and tested those levels again earlier this week as strong U.S. economic data sent the all-important U.S. 10-year Treasury yield past 5% - before it later pared its gains. Yields move inversely to prices.

Euro zone bond yields extended a fall on Friday after mixed U.S. data showed that the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation - the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index - rose 3.4% for the year through September, the same rate as August.

The data came after the European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates on hold at a record-high 4% on Thursday, snapping a streak of 10 consecutive hikes, and said they were likely to remain high for some time.

"I would have expected this reading of PCE to have a bigger impact," said Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Asset Management.

Ielpo said bonds are likely to trade in their current bands for a while as central banks keep rates on hold. "The market remains split between those who believe that we will pass the 5% (U.S. Treasury yield) level and those who believe that 5% is the absolute ceiling."

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR was last down 7 bps at 4.792%, having stood around 3 bps lower at 4.828% before the inflation reading. It was set for a weekly fall of 13 bps.

The closely watched gap between Italy and Germany's 10-year bond yields DEIT10=RR fell to 196 bps on Friday.

The spread, a gauge of investor sentiment towards the euro zone's more indebted countries, had already narrowed from around 202 bps to 199 bps on Thursday after the ECB said it would keep reinvesting the proceeds of its pandemic-era bond purchases until the end of next year.

Some analysts believe an early reduction of the 1.7 trillion euro ($1.8 trillion) pile of bonds bought under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, a move that has been floated by some governing council members, could lead to higher yields on Italian bonds. The ECB has been a particularly important supporter of the country's debt in recent years.

Economic data released earlier this week, including a survey on business activity and bank lending, have painted a gloomy picture for the euro zone economy.

Friday's ECB survey added to the bleak outlook, with large euro zone companies bracing for a recession as high borrowing costs and inflation dampen demand.

Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to ECB rate expectations, was last down 2 bps at 3.105%. It remains well below a 15-year high of 3.393% reached in July.

