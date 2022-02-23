Euro zone bond yields rise with focus on Ukraine

By Yoruk Bahceli

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields continued to rise on Wednesday as markets stabilised, but all attention was on how the Ukraine crisis would progress.

Western nations on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour.

Satellite imagery shows new troop and equipment deployments in western Russia and vehicles in Belarus.

Euro zone bond yields were poised to rise again on Wednesday. Tuesday saw big swings in yields - which UniCredit said was the most volatile session since the ECB's hawkish pivot after its policy meeting on Feb. 3 - but yields ended the day higher.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was up a basis point (bp) to 0.25%. DE10YT=RR Bond yields move inversely with prices.

Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho in London, said Wednesday's stabilisation reflected the Ukraine situation progressing how "Russia and everyone else would have been expecting things to go. Putin (recognises) separatist regions, sanctions come, they are relatively light, so there's some relief for the market on that."

"Unless we get more headlines, the market will consolidate for a bit," he added.

Shorter-dated bond yields led the rise in yields, as on Tuesday. Germany's two-year yield was up 3 bps to -0.37%. Focus was on the inflationary implications of the Ukraine crisis for Europe in particular, given rising energy prices, which have played a key role in sending euro area inflation to record highs this year. Oil prices hit seven-year highs on Tuesday while gas prices rose as tensions escalated.

"The more the tensions escalate, the higher the energy prices go and that's inflationary," McCallum said.

Attention also remains on European Central Bank policymakers. Austrian central bank governor said the ECB could begin raising interest rates before ending its bond purchase programme, challenging the bank's long-held view on the sequence of its policy moves.

But France's central bank governor said the Ukraine crisis meant the ECB should keep its monetary policy options open and remain flexible, adding it would assess the consequences of the crisis on inflation and growth in March.

In the primary market, Germany will target 1.5 billion euros from the re-opening of a bond due 2036.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli Editing by Mark Potter)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.