Euro zone bond yields rise, with auctions and BOJ in focus

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday as investors entered the week with one eye on government bond auctions and another on the Bank of Japan.

Yields, which move inversely to prices, have fallen sharply since hitting multi-year highs at the start of the 2023.

A drop in energy prices and other signs that inflation is cooling have encouraged investors to hope that the European Central Bank (ECB) might soon stop hiking interest rates.

Yet Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR was up 3 basis points (bps) to 2.171% on Monday, although it remained well below an 11-year high of 2.569% touched on Jan. 2.

Analysts at German lender Commerzbank said net bond issuance could come close to 40 billion euros ($43.22 billion) this week, with Germany, France and Spain among the countries holding sales.

Governments are stepping up their bond issuance in 2023 as they borrow to support their economies and energy markets.

Italy's 10-year yield was IT10YT=RR was 7 bps higher at 4.055%.

The closely watched gap between Germany and Italy's 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR widened to 186 bps. It hit 176 bps last week, its lowest level since April 2022.

Traders were also braced for the Bank of Japan's latest decision, due on Wednesday.

The BOJ shocked markets in December by unexpectedly allowing the 10-year bond yield to trade in a wider band, causing yields to jump and the Japanese yen to surge.

Japan's 10-year yield JP10YT=RR traded above the new upper bound of 0.5% on Monday in a sign that investors are testing the BOJ, with many expecting a further widening of the trading band.

However, Piet Haines Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank, said he wasn't expecting a further big policy change from the BOJ this week. He said that would likely come in the spring, after current BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda steps down.

Haines Christiansen added that he expects euro zone yields to climb again in the coming the months as inflationary pressures stay stronger than investors are expecting.

Germany's 2-year yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, rose 2 bps to 2.591% on Monday.

"Markets are telling a consistent story in terms of inflation hovering just above 2% by the end of the year," Haines Christiansen said.

"The ECB doesn't see this inflation problem as solved to the extent that the markets are pricing."

