Euro zone bond yields rise, wary on negotiations over Ukraine

By Stefano Rebaudo

March 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Monday, with investors focused on central banks’ tightening cycles while being wary about expectations for a possible pace deal over Ukraine.

Turkey's foreign minister said Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on "critical" issues, as Ukraine rejected Russian calls for defenders to lay down their arms in the besieged city of Mariupol.

"With no significant economic data due today, overnight moves in U.S. Treasury yields set the tone for the euro zone this morning," Andrew Mulliner, head of Global Aggregate Strategies at Janus Henderson, said.

U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the 10-year up 3.5 bps to 2.182% after edging down on Friday on concerns about an economic slowdown induced by the war.

According to Deutsche Bank analysts, "markets seemed to look through this back-and-forth (in peace talks over Ukraine) and took solace that negotiations were happening".

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 3 bps to 0.399%, after hitting a new high since November 2018 at 0.413%. DE10YT=RR

Some analysts believe 10-year Bund yield would struggle to rise to 0.4-0.5% as downside risks to the economy due to the conflict in Ukraine will offset central banks' commitment to fighting inflation.

Economic data will be in investors' focus this week starting from March’s eurozone flash PMI, due on Thursday, which analysts expect to mark a sharp decline compared to the numbers taken before the Ukraine invasion.

The world's two top central banks will move out of sync in the foreseeable future, as the war in Ukraine has vastly different effects on their economies, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

Analysts said the euro zone would suffer a more significant adverse impact from the war as its economy is more dependent on Russian commodities.

The discrepancy between euro zone and U.S. economic data, on top of the more cautious tone expressed by the ECB compared to the Fed "fits nicely with the divergence narrative that emerged with the onset of the war", ING analysts said, after mentioning a potential widening of the spread between U.S. and German yields.

ECB's Robert Holzmann said the bank could send a clear message about fighting inflation by increasing interest rates before ending its bond purchases.

A key market gauge of long-term eurozone inflation expectations was 2.1% after rising to its highest level since December 2013 of 2.2841% last week. EUIL5YF5Y=R

"We believe current levels (at around 2.14%) are very close to fair value, and we would look for a move lower to re-consider longs," Citi analysts said.

Italy's 10-year yield rose 6 bps to 1.94%, with the spread between Italian and German yields widening to 153 bps. IT10YT=RRDE10IT10=R

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Ed Osmond)

