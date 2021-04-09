Euro zone bond yields rise tracking U.S. Treasuries

By Stefano Rebaudo

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were higher on Friday, tracking an upward move in U.S. Treasuries, amid doubts about the European Central Bank's efforts to keep nominal interest rates low.

The ECB's policymakers at their meeting last month agreed to front-load the buying this quarter, on condition it could be cut later if conditions allow, the minutes of their meeting showed on Thursday.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR rose 3 basis points to 1.66% in early London trade. They fell on Thursday after new dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and weaker-than-expected data.

"The latest ECB minutes did not suggest a firm conviction that the central bank needs to suppress rates at all costs," ING analysts said in a research note.

"Technical factors might also be at play here, as elevated government bond redemptions in April should bring higher ECB reinvestments, on top of the faster net purchases announced in March," they said.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR was up 1 basis point to -0.32%.

"All of the Governing Council supported the move to use the flexibility built into PEPP to increase the pace of bond purchases, provided that the size of the overall PEPP envelope was not on the table," Deutsche Bank analysts said. "The hawks are stretching their wings by making this the price of their support."

Bond spreads had been back into focus after a decision by the German constitutional court last month to stop the ratification of the European Union's Recovery Fund prompted investors to price some risk back into peripheral bonds.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel warned on Friday against a failure to proceed with the European Union's Recovery Fund, saying such a step would be an "economic disaster for Europe".

Bond prices -- which move inversely with yields – were underperforming their German peers in the euro zone's periphery. Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR rose 2 basis points to 0.691%.

The spread between German and Italian bond yield DE10IT10=RR was up 0.3 basis points to 100.5.

