Euro zone bond yields rise on U.S. reflation trade

By Stefano Rebaudo

MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Tuesday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, on expectations for further fiscal stimulus in the United States while the Federal Reserve reiterated that it was not concerned by the rise in U.S. borrowing costs.

However, bonds in Europe remained supported by the European Central Bank (ECB) backstop as coronavirus restrictions continue to weigh on the economic outlook amid reflation trade in the United States.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel reaffirmed the central bank's dovish stance, saying that a short-term rise in inflation will not affect monetary policy decisions, which are geared towards the medium term.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic on Monday said he is not "super concerned" about the rise in 10-year yields, adding that it is not something to which the Fed needs to react.

Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield was up 2 basis points at -0.473% after hitting a two-month high on Monday.

"Concerns about a more pronounced sell-off in U.S. Treasuries keep dominating. "Bunds and European government bonds seem no longer immune to these dynamics," Commerzbank analysts said in a research note, adding that the steady pace of ECB purchases is being met by rising net supply.

Analysts expected the central bank to buy an amount of bonds broadly in line with the January net supply, which was estimated at around 150 billion euros ($182.2 billion).

Markets will focus on a U.S. 10-year auction, which is expected to provide more information about investor demand as well as on Fed speakers including Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, who are regarded as being at the neutral to hawkish end of the spectrum.

DZ Bank expected Fed officials to say that a recent yield rise was a merely temporary effect, which the Fed intended to look through while bond purchases were being continued.

“The best that the Fed has to offer is an assurance of no near-term tapering,” Commerzbank said.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield was up 3.5 basis points at 0.573% while Portuguese and Spanish yields were up 2.5 basis points.

The spread between Italian and German yields was at 103.1 basis points after hitting its lowest since 2016 at around 100 basis points last week.

Some investors worried about an ongoing clash between Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and the head of the Italia Viva party, Matteo Renzi, which has brought Italian political uncertainty to the fore.

"Snap elections are still unlikely, but risk has increased," Citi analysts said in a research note.

($1 = 0.8235 euros)

Treasury Yieldshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3i4a4FT

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo Editing by David Goodman)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.