Euro zone bond yields rise, Germany's 30-year briefly in positive territory

By Stefano Rebaudo and Sara Rossi

MILAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s government bond yields edged up on Thursday as former ECB chief Mario Draghi accepted the mandate to form a new government, while core euro zone bond yields held steady as prospects of U.S. stimulus boosted risk sentiment.

Markets had been cheering the prospect of the trusted former central banker taking over at a time when debt-laden Italy is grappling with a pandemic and a deep recession, but they are wary as the outcome of the political crisis was still uncertain.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday amid stronger economic data and a push in Washington to pass a massive relief plan to aid the economy.

Germany’s 30-year government bond yield DE30YT=RR was up 1 basis point to -0.004%, after being in positive territory for the first time since September 2020, at 0.012%.

The 10-year Bund yield DE10YT=RR also hit a new high since September at -0.451%.

“Long-duration supply remains a general headwind for Bunds with auctions resuming today in France and Spain. The overall macro-and risk-backdrop argues for further bearish steepening, which we also expect during H1,” Commerzbank analysts said.

France was expected to issue up to 11 billion euros of four bonds on Thursday and Spain is expected to tap three notes for up to 6 billion euros.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR was up 1 basis point at 0.603%, after falling 7 basis points on Wednesday. The spread between Italian and German bond yields DE10IT10=RR was at 104.8.

“As uncertainty persists how stable the new majorities in Italy can be, the BTP outperformance is facing key resistance after yesterday's rally pulled spreads down to just above 100 bp,” they added confirming their target at 75 basis points.

Draghi must win backing from hesitant and divided parties across the political spectrum to get a government off the ground.

Investors also focused on the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee which on Thursday was expected to set its sights on the prospects of economic recovery later this year, and any backing it gives to the idea of negative interest rates as a new stimulus weapon will probably be cautious.

"The market will look for any nuance from the MPC, who we expect to lean towards dovishness, but material action is unlikely," Mizuho analysts said.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Sara Rossi editing by Kim Coghill)

