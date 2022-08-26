Euro zone bond yields rise further, shares tumble after Fed's Powell

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose further on Friday while European shares tumbled after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control.

Borrowing costs across the bloc had already been pushed higher after a Reuters report that the European Central Bank could debate a 75 basis point rate hike in September.

Germany's 10-year bond yield rose to its highest level in around two months at 1.425% DE10YT=RR. Italy's 10-year bond yield also rose further and was last up 17 bps on the day at 3.72% IT10YT=RR.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX briefly extended losses after Powell's speech and was last down 0.5%. An index of euro zone banks .SX7E briefly fell to a session low but pared losses and was last flat on the day.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Sam Indyk; Editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

