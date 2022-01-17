Euro zone bond yields rise, focus on monetary tightening

By Stefano Rebaudo

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Monday, with investors focusing on monetary policy tightening while questioning the degree of transmission of higher rates from the United States to Europe.

Markets are closed for a holiday in the United States but the implied yield on futures jumped to 1.86% TCc1 after the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds US10YT=RR rose last week to 1.8%, its highest in a year.

Speculators' net bearish bets on 10-year futures rose to their largest since February 2020, amid hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve last week that bolstered expectations for a March policy tightening.

But dovish signals kept coming from the European Central Bank, with President Christine Lagarde saying on Friday that euro zone inflation will fall from a record high this year and that the ECB is ready to take any measures necessary to get it down to its 2% target.

“The looming Fed lift-off in March and the magnitude of the rate hike cycle is keeping markets under pressure,” Commerzbank analysts said. “Bunds and European government bonds will not be immune and should follow the U.S. Treasury direction.”

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 2 basis points to -0.024%. DE10YT=RR

“Overall, we continue to expect 10y Bund yields to test the 0% mark, which should provide some support though,” they said.

While the speed of monetary normalisation will be more moderate in the euro zone than in the United States, analysts wondered if the ECB will take action to prevent the import of unwarranted tightening of financial conditions from the Fed moves.

“At a time when the aversion inside the ECB towards balance sheet expansion has reached fever-high levels, the operational reaction by the ECB to imported higher yields might be less straightforward,” said Erik F. Nielsen, Unicredit Group chief economist adviser said.

The spread between U.S. and German 10-year bond yields tightened by 0.5 basis points to 182.7 on Monday, after being range-bound between 175 and 185 bps since January 5.

“Resistance to higher euro zone yields is likely to come from the stickiness of global terminal rate pricing,” according to Citi analysts.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Timothy Heritage)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.