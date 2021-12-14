Euro zone bond yields rise, eyes on central banks

By Stefano Rebaudo

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were mostly higher on Tuesday as risk-assets rose in Europe and investors focused on a likely hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve at its policy meeting, which ends on Wednesday.

European shares rose, bucking the weakness in Asia and on Wall Street, as investors looked beyond the spread of the Omicron variant and sought to buy any dip in stock prices ahead of a slew of central bank decisions this week.

Major central banks are due to meet this week, including the Fed and the European Central Bank, to assess the risks posed by Omicron and decide how and when to reduce pandemic emergency measures put in place nearly two years ago.

“Price action in rates markets suggests that the most momentous central bank decision to be made this week will be a hawkish shift from the Fed,” ING analysts said.

“This is at least what we conclude looking at the continued flattening of yield curves globally,” they added.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark of the bloc, was up 1.5 basis point at -0.368%.

"It would probably require a trigger to take Bunds out of their confined -0.3/-0.4% range. With the market thus close to major resistance, we prefer scaling into tactical shorts," Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients.

French, Spain and Portugese yields are rising of 0.5-1 bps. FR10YT=RR, ES10YT=RR, PT10YT=RR

Italian bond prices – which move inversely with yields – outperformed their peers as investors think the ECB will remain dovish on pandemic concerns.

“We expect the ECB to remain supportive of BTPs, and Eurozone government bonds in general, next year, especially in the first quarter” of 2022, Unicredit analysts said.

“The 100-day correlation between BTPs and Bunds reached 85% recently, an indication that investors currently see Italy’s idiosyncratic risk as contained despite next year’s presidential election,” they argued, adding they see the German Italian yields spread close to around 125 bps in the coming months.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.903% after hitting a one-week low at 0.887%. IT10YT=RR

Greece's 10-year government bond yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.34%. GR10YT=RR

Volatility is expected to rise with possible large swings in yields as liquidity wanes into year-end.

Investors will focus on the U.S. producer price index (PPI), which analysts expect to rise 9.2% year-on-year after climbing 8.6% in the month before.

"We view long-end rates as capped, but short yields could make more headway, for instance, on an upside U.S. PPI surprise," ING analysts argued.

