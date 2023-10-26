Euro zone bond yields rise before ECB decision and U.S. GDP data

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields inched higher on Thursday after yet more strong U.S. economic data, as investors waited for the European Central Bank to set interest rates and for U.S. gross domestic product figures.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the single-currency bloc, was last up 1 basis point (bp) at 2.897%. It remained below a 12-year high of 3.024% touched in early October, however. Yields move inversely to prices.

New U.S. home sales rebounded 12.3% last month, data showed on Wednesday - the latest of a strong run of economic figures that has sent yields surging. A weak Treasury auction of $52 billion in U.S. five-year notes also pushed yields higher.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR, which sets the tone for borrowing costs around the world, rose 11 bps on Wednesday and was last up another 1 bp at 4.964%. It hit a 16-year high of 5.021% on Monday.

Piet Haines Christiansen, chief strategist for fixed income research at Danske Bank, said he didn't see one specific driver for the rise in yields. He said it was "basically a reversal of the strong move we saw on Monday", when yields dropped after the U.S. 10-year breached 5%.

The European Central Bank will set interest rates at 1215 GMT (1415 CET). Investors think the ECB will almost certainly leave borrowing costs unchanged at the current record high of 4%, but may discuss a quicker reduction of its oversized portfolio of government debt.

Analysts will also be on the look out for any comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde on the Israel-Hamas conflict and its potential impact on the global economy.

Survey data earlier this week showed that the euro zone economy is slowing sharply under the weight of higher interest rates, with the outlook in Germany particularly bleak.

Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR was last 1 bp higher at 4.928%, although traded below the 11-year high of 5.035% hit earlier this week.

The gap between Italy and Germany's 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR stood at 202 bps. The spread, which is seen as a gauge of investor sentiment towards the euro zone's more indebted countries, hit its widest since January earlier this month at 209 bps.

"I think Lagarde has one job to complete today in her mind, and that is not to rock the boat," Christiansen said.

Traders will also have to digest the latest U.S. GDP figures, due at 1230 GMT, just after the ECB's decision.

Economists polled by Reuters think the U.S. economy likely expanded at a 4.3% annualised rate in the third quarter, accelerating from a 2.1% expansion in the second.

Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to ECB rate expectations, was last roughly flat at 3.187%. It remains a way below a 15-year high of 3.393% reached in July.

France's 10-year yield FR10YT=RR was up 1 bps at 3.528%.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson, editing by Deborah Kyvrikosaios)

