Euro zone bond yields rise as markets nudge up rate hike bets

By Stefano Rebaudo

May 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Tuesday as investors nudged up expectations about future rate hikes, in cautious markets ahead of the outcome of U.S. debt ceiling talks.

Data showing that the bloc's business growth remained resilient but slowed slightly more than anticipated this month failed to trigger significant price action in the bond market.

Global markets awaited the outcome of a meeting between White House and congressional Republican negotiators on Tuesday to try and resolve a months-long impasse over raising the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, with the United States facing the risk of default in as soon as nine days.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, rose 2 basis points (bps) to 2.47%.

Money markets have recently priced in two more 25 bp rate hikes from the European Central Bank, which raised rates to 3.25% last month.

Traders broadly expect a pause of the U.S. Federal Reserve's tightening cycle in June.

However, Fed officials, including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, suggested on Monday that more rate increases starting next month were possible, adding to the upward pressure on global bond yields.

"Our base case is for the Fed to pause its tightening in June, but we cannot rule out that the central bank will keep raising. Such a move would affect market bets about the ECB rate hike path too," said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed-income strategist at Allianz Global Investors.

"We also reckon that cuts that the forward curve is now pricing in the U.S. are quite unlikely, as we see a higher for longer rate backdrop," he added.

Greek government bond prices aligned with their peers after outperforming the day before as investors cheered the outcome of national elections that are supposed to lead to a continuation of policies supporting economic growth and declining debt.

Greece's 10-year bond yield GR10YT=RR was roughly flat at 3.903% after dropping 16 bps the day before.

The gap between Greek and German 10-year bond yields DE10GR10=RR widened slightly to 133 bps after narrowing to its tightest since November 2021 at 132.2 bps on Monday.

Greece's leftists will receive an official mandate on Tuesday to form a coalition government but are expected to seek a second vote instead.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declined to seek a coalition on Monday, clearing the way for a second vote on June 25 which he hopes his conservative party will win outright.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR rose 3 bps to 4.331%.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields - a gauge of investor sentiment towards the euro zone's more indebted countries – was little changed at 185 bps.

US and German yields https://tmsnrt.rs/3BRyRHZ

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, additional reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Ed Osmond and Susan Fenton)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.