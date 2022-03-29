Euro zone bond yields rise as investors eye Russia-Ukraine talks

Yoruk Bahceli Reuters
Germany's 10-year yield rose to the highest in nearly four years on Tuesday as investors monitored talks between Ukraine and Russia, while money markets held onto ramped up rate hikes from the European Central Bank.

By 0802 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was up nearly 4 basis points after touching the highest since May 2018 at 0.639%.DE10YT=RR

The two-year yield, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, was up 4 bps to -0.08% after rising to -0.06% on Monday. DE2YT=RR

There are "more factors that might be making people more positive on the negotiations," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho in London.

"I think that's probably the main driver of a little bit of rates weakness today."

Bond yields move inversely with prices.

