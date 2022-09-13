Euro zone bond yields rise as investors digest issuance, ahead of U.S. inflation

By Yoruk Bahceli

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Tuesday as markets digested over 20 billion euros of debt issuance from the bloc's borrowers against a volatile market backdrop and awaited a critical U.S. inflation report.

Germany raised 4.291 billion euros from the re-opening of a two-year bond, while Italy raised to 7.5 billion euros from the re-opening of three, seven and 30-year bonds.

The European Union was set to raise 12 billion euros from a syndicated sale of new five and 30-year bonds to back its COVID-19 recovery fund, seeing over 100 billion euros of demand, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

Germany's 10-year yield rose as much as 4 basis points (bps) on the day and was up around one bp to 1.65% by 1050 GMT, holding below a peak of 1.79% touched last week. Bond yields move inversely with prices.DE10YT=RR

Two-year yields rose as much as 6 bps to 1.35%, having risen to an 11-year high of 1.43% following the European Central Bank's 75 bp rate hike last week. DE2YT=RR

"There is a lot (of supply) to absorb and investors are understandably nervous about buying more bonds after a hawkish ECB meeting and more generally due elevated rates volatility," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING in London.

Investors in the bloc's debt have a lot of news to navigate this week, including reports that ECB policymakers will start a debate about unwinding the bank's 4 trillion-euro balance sheet and details of an emergency energy package the EU is readying to pull down soaring energy bills that have driven inflation to record highs.

More issuance is in the works, with Belgium hiring banks to sell a new green bond, likely to be launched on Wednesday.

Spanish inflation for August was revised higher, to 10.5% year-on-year from a first estimate of 10.3%, adding upward pressure to bond yields.

Italian bonds outperformed and the 10-year yield was down 5 bps at 3.91%, narrowing the closely watched premium over Germany to 224 bps, the lowest since last week's ECB meeting.IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

The three-month Euribor interbank borrowing rate rose to 1% for the first time since early 2012. EURIBOR3MD=

The major focus for the rest of the session will be U.S. inflation data due at 1230 GMT, which a Reuters poll expects to show prices declined by 0.1% in August compared to July.

It will be watched closely for further clues that U.S. inflation has peaked, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week, for which investors are pricing in a nearly 90% chance of another 75 bps rate hike. FEDWATCH

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Bradley Perrett and Ed Osmond)

