Euro zone bond yields rise as Fed and ECB decisions approach

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Tuesday, following their U.S. peers higher as investors waited for interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank over the next two days.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the bloc, rose was last up 3 bps at 2.417%. It dipped but then rebounded after ECB data said euro zone lending growth slumped in the second quarter.

The yield fell 4 bps the previous day after survey data showed that Germany and the euro zone's economic downturn deepened in July.

However, U.S. bond yields went in the opposite direction overnight as investors priced in some risk that the Fed could raise interest rates more than expected.

"This morning's move feels like a spillover from the U.S. moves yesterday," said Mohit Kumar, chief European economist at Jefferies.

"We had Bunds outperforming U.S. Treasuries by 9 bps yesterday, so have some catching up to do."

Kumar said a weaker-than-expected auction for a two-year U.S. Treasury knocked sentiment and helped push up yields on Monday, as did a Wall Street Journal article saying the Fed might not be ready to declare victory over inflation.

Germany's two-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, rose 3 bps to 3.208% on Tuesday after falling 5 bps the previous day.

The Fed meets to set interest rates on Wednesday, followed by the ECB on Thursday.

Before that, investors on Tuesdaydigested data showing euro zone firms' demand for loans slumped to a record low in the second quarter as the ECB's rapid rate hikes hit the market.

"The ECB pays a lot of attention to the lending survey and today's survey should support the doves who would argue that the monetary policy is working with a lag," Kumar said.

Separate data showed that sentiment among German businesses worsened in July for a third month running.

According to pricing in derivatives markets, traders broadly think the Fed will lift rates for the last time, by 25 bps, to 5.25% to 5.5% on Wednesday.

The market thinks the ECB will also hike by 25 bps, taking rates to 3.75%, with another increase likely,although not certain, in September.

Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR was up 4 bps at 4.067%. It is seen as a benchmark for the more indebted "periphery" countries of the euro zone.

The gap between German and Italian 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR was unchanged on Tuesday at 164 bps.

