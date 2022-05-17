Euro zone bond yields rise as ECB's Knot says 50 bps rate hike possible

May 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields extended their rise and money markets ramped up expectations for future rate hikes on Tuesday, after European Central Bank official Klaas Knot said the central bank shouldn't rule out a 50 basis points rate hike in July.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield was last up 9 basis points (bps) to 1.03%, extending earlier rises. DE10YT=RR

Money markets are currently pricing in 105 bps worth of ECB rate hikes by year-end, up from around from 95 bps late on Monday. ECBWATCH

"Once the ECB starts committing to hiking rates, those expectations should come down, so we shouldn't over-interpret this comment (from Knot)," DZ Bank rates strategist Sophia Oertmann said. "We think a 25 bps rate hike is the most likely scenario for July."

The ECB should raise its key interest rate by 25 basis points in July but should not yet rule out a bigger increase, Knot told the Dutch TV programme College Tour.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Dhara Ranasinghe)

