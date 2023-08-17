Euro zone bond yields rise as bearish sentiment holds firm

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year government bond yields across the euro area rose on Thursday, with further signs that major central banks will keep interest rates higher for longer weighing on sentiment.

Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting, released late on Wednesday, showed rate-setters were divided over the need for more rate hikes.

That news pushed U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to their highest since October, setting the tone for European bond markets.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was last up 5 basis points (bps) on the day at 2.7% DE10YT=RR, heading back towards five-month highs hit earlier this week.

Italy's 10-year bond yield rose to 4.41% IT10YT=RR and was last up 5 bps on the day. The closely-watched gap over 10-year German Bund yields briefly hit 175 bps - the widest in just over a month DE10IT10=RR.

"We stay cautious for now," said Commerzbank rates strategist Hauke Siemssen, referring to the outlook for euro zone bonds.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US10YTIP=RR, rose to 1.99%, its highest since 2009 in a further sign that policy is expected to remain tight.

And even a sell off in global stock markets, unnerved in part by a deepening property crisis in China, failed to shore up safe-haven government bonds.

That's partly because resilient U.S. economic data has kept alive the chance of further Fed tightening, analysts said.

"As long as markets there (in China) remain relatively contained, the bigger concern is inflation and the fact that the U.S. economy has not shown much sign of deceleration," said Derek Halpenny, head of research, global markets EMEA, MUFG.

Norway's central bank on Thursday hiked rates by a quarter point and said it was ready to lift rates again in September.

British inflation and wage numbers this week, too, have added to the sense that further hikes from the Bank of England are also likely.

In the euro area, traders are pricing in a roughly 70% chance of another quarter point rate increase when the European Central Bank next meets in September.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Mark Potter and Christina Fincher)

