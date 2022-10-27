Euro zone bond yields rise ahead of ECB rate decision

By Amanda Cooper

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank meeting at which policymakers are widely expected to deliver another outsized rate rise as they grapple with a slowing economy and record-breaking inflation.

Inflation is running at close to 10%, versus the bank's target of 2%, and the euro zone economy faces an increasing risk of recession.

Yet despite Thursday's rise in yields, which move inversely to prices, euro zone bonds are set for their biggest weekly rally in eight months, buoyed by a growing expectation that central banks around the world are reaching the end of their rate-raising cycles, even with inflation running hot.

A media report last week that Federal Reserve policymakers could start to slow the pace of rate rises as early as December, coupled with a smaller rate increase than expected from the Bank of Canada on Wednesday have added to this perception.

"The market is looking for a similar message and whether the ECB will give a similar message, but I don’t think they will get that. So then we could get a hawkish market reaction, at least initially," Nordea Bank strategist Jan von Gerich said.

"The market is trading at higher yields this morning, so some of the past days' moves are being taken back," he said, referencing the creep higher in bond yields.

Money markets show investors expect euro zone rates to rise by another 50 bps in December to around 2%, before peaking just shy of 3% in around a year's time. 0#ECBWATCH

The regional economy is showing signs of slowdown as households and businesses grapple with surging energy prices as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine that has disrupted flows of natural gas, coal and crude oil.

The ECB's inflation mandate dictates it must rein in price pressures which, in many cases including Germany, are running in double digits.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will deliver remarks and take questions at the post-decision news conference. Traders are likely to parse through her comments for any signal on the methods the central bank plans to use to tighten credit conditions to tame inflation.

"Lagarde has already said that '75 is not the norm' in the

previous Q&A, hence a repetition of this statement should not be seen as dovish," Deutsche Bank strategists led by Ioannis Sokos said in a note.

Quantitative tightening, whereby the ECB sells its holdings of government bonds back into the market to absorb extra cash, is one of those means. Policymakers have recently made the case for running down the central bank's massive balance sheet that boasts more than 5 trillion euros' ($5.03 trillion) worth of bonds.

Another means the ECB has at its disposal is discouraging commercial banks from hanging on to funds acquired via its Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTROs) at super-low, or even negative, rates.

Now that rates have risen, the central bank is pushing lenders to repay that funding sooner rather than later.

Yields on Italian 10-year debt IT10YT=RR, which tends to serve as a proxy for the more heavily indebted euro zone members, rose 9 bps to 4.423%.

($1 = 0.9936 euros)

