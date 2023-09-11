Euro zone bond yields rise after Japanese yields hit 9-year high

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Monday after Japan's 10-year bond yield hit its highest level in more than nine years and as traders looked towards the European Central Bank's interest rate decision later in the week.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the single-currency bloc, rose 4 basis points (bps) to 2.633%, after climbing 5 bps the previous week. Yields move inversely to prices.

"Basically it's the BOJ (Bank of Japan) that's driving our open today," said Pooja Kumra, European rates strategist at lender TD.

The yield on Japan's 10-year government bond JP10YTN=JBTC jumped 6 bps to 0.705%, its highest since January 2014, after Governor Kazuo Ueda said the BOJ could have enough data by year-end to determine whether it can end the era of negative interest rates.

Peter Schaffrik, chief European macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said the rise in Japanese yields was likely pushing up their euro zone peers. "There is nothing on the agenda in terms of data," he said.

Japanese investors are major holders of foreign bonds, thanks in large part to years of ultra-low interest rates at home. Some analysts are concerned that a rise in Japanese rates could draw money back to Japan and out of European bond markets.

Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR, seen as the benchmark for the euro zone's more indebted countries, was 5 bps higher at 4.386% on Monday.

Investors were also looking ahead to Thursday's finely poised ECB interest rate decision. According to pricing in derivatives markets, traders see a 62% chance that the ECB will leave interest rates at 3.75% and a 38% chance of a 25 bp increase.

Price pressures in the euro zone remain strong, with headline inflation running at 5.3% in August, but the bloc's economy is weakening, particularly in Germany.

The European Commission on Monday said the bloc's economy will grow 0.8% in 2023, a downgrade from May's forecast for 1.1% growth.

The yield on Germany's 2-year government bond DE2YT=RR, which is highly sensitive to interest rate expectations, was last up 2 bps at 3.087%.

"We expect a hawkish pause from the ECB this week," said Mohit Kumar, chief European economist at Jefferies. "We expect ECB to keep rates on hold but keep the door wide open for another hike in coming meetings."

Also on theeconomic calendarthis week is U.S. inflation data on Wednesday, which will feed into the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Sep. 20.

British wage growth figures are due on Tuesday, ahead of a Bank of England decision on Sep. 21.

The gap between German and Italian 10-year borrowing costs DE10IT10=RR, seen as an indicator of investor confidence in the euro zone's periphery countries, widened 1 bp on Monday to 174 bps.

DE10 1109 https://tmsnrt.rs/3Ljna1E

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; editing by Jason Neely and Christina Fincher)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.