Euro zone bond yields rise after Ifo data, Lagarde

By Stefano Rebaudo

May 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose after German data showed a resilient economy and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde strengthened expectations about rates reaching zero or even positive territory by year-end.

Meanwhile, risk appetite increased slightly with stocks hovering above bear market territory on Monday as the economic impact of the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation capped gains in equity benchmarks. [nL5N2XF0V5]

Money markets still price in around 105 basis points (bps) of ECB rate hikes by year-end, including a 100% chance of 25 bps in July plus a 50% chance of an additional 25 bps. ECBWATCH

The ECB is likely to lift its deposit rate out of negative territory by the end of September and could raise it further if it sees inflation stabilising at 2%, President Lagarde said on Monday.

After official Klaas Knot signalled a 50 bps rate increase was possible in July, more voices stressed the gradual approach, which Lagarde has advocated.

"Today’s remarks from President Lagarde didn’t affect the market much as there is a large consensus about rates at zero level or slightly in positive territory by year-end,” said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

“Investors' focus is more on economic growth as they have already priced in ECB's next moves," he added.

German business morale rose unexpectedly in May, as Europe's largest economy showed resilience in the face of high inflation, supply chain problems and the war in Ukraine.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the bloc's benchmark, rose 2 bps to 0.97%. DE10YT=RR

"If they raise rates, and especially if they are forced to increase by 50 bps, I think it would be wise for the ECB to have ready a tool to keep spreads under control," Joost van Leenders, senior investment strategist at Kempen Capital Management, said.

Greece, more exposed to a monetary tightening, saw its 10-year yields hit a fresh 26-month high at 3.744%. GR10YT=RR

Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 2.5 bps to 3.006%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields widening to 203.5 bps. IT10YT=RRDE10IT10=RR

Investors will focus on the Eurogroup meeting, after having already priced in a further suspension of the European budgetary rules for 2023, which if they were in place might force member states to reduce their debts.

The European Commission is likely to propose keeping EU curbs on government borrowing suspended in 2023.

The EU’s decision to suspend its deficit and debt rules for an extra year is not an excuse for member states to persist with loose spending policies, Germany’s finance minister Christian Lindner said in an interview with the FT.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.