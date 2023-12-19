Euro zone bond yields resume slide after Monday's gain

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Tuesday, reversing the previous day's rise, as investors reverted to bets that interest rates will soon be falling in the single-currency bloc.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR was last down 4 basis points (bps) at 2.034%. The yield, which moves inversely to the price, rose 6 bps on Monday after touching its lowest since March at 2.009% in the morning session.

Comments from European Central Bank officials were likely behind the moves, said Jussi Hiljanen, head of European rates strategy at lender SEB.

On Tuesday, France's Francois Villeroy de Galhau said interest rates should fall some time next year and that the ECB will bring inflation back down to 2% by 2025 at "the very latest".

Greece's Yannis Stournaras struck a tougher tone on Monday, telling Reuters that inflation must be stably below 3% by the middle of next year before borrowing costs can fall.

Data on Tuesday confirmed that euro zone inflation slowed sharply to 2.4% in November year-on-year. Month-on-month inflation was revised down to -0.6%, although many economists expect price pressures to tick up again in the coming months.

"Yesterday there was a chorus of ECB Governing Council members, even some dovish members, pushing back (against the) market's aggressive rate cut expectations," Hiljanen said.

"This morning Francois Villeroy de Galhau expressed a quite neutral view on policy outlook," he added. "He is quite an influential centrist member... and his comments may have contributed to ECB policy rate expectations falling just a tad after creeping higher yesterday."

German bond yields barely budged after the government said it plans to issue 440 billion euros ($481.49 billion) of debt in 2024.

Germany's budget plans have been thrown into disarray by a November court ruling that cancelled the transfer of 60 billion euros worth of pandemic-era cash to a green fund.

Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR was last down 2 bps at 2.53%. It touched a nine-month low of 2.458% last week.

Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR, seen as a benchmark for the euro zone's more indebted countries, was last down 7 bps at 3.702%. It fell to a one-year low of 3.69% on Monday before rising.

The closely watched gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields DE10IT10=RR was last at 165 bps, not far off an almost four-month low of 164 bps reached last week.

($1 = 0.9138 euros)

(Reporting by Harry Robertson Editing by Bernadette Baum and Christina Fincher)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com;))

