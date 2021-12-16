Euro zone bond yields, rate hike bets rise as ECB cuts stimulus

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Government bond yields across the euro area rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut stimulus further but promised copious support for 2022.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield, already pushed up by a surprise Bank of England rate hike, was up 4 basis points on the day at -0.32%. IT10YT=RR

Italian bond yields also extended their rise, with 10-year yields last up 8 bps on the day at roughly 1%, pushing the yield spread over Germany back above 130 bps. IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

The ECB said it would buy 40 billion euros of bonds under its existing Asset Purchase Programme in the second quarter, 30 billion euros in the third quarter, then from October onwards, purchases will be maintained at 20 billion euros, for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates .

Still, markets appeared to view ECB measures as a sign that rates could rise sooner than anticipated.

Money market futures dated to the ECB's December 2022 meeting showed markets pricing in as much as 15 basis points worth of tightening versus roughly 8 basis points just before the ECB statement.

That means a 10 bps rate increase is again fully priced in. IRPR.

The euro edged higher after the ECB statement to stand 0.4% up on the day at a one-week high at $1.1340 EUR=EBS

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Yoruk Bahceli and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Sujata Rao)

