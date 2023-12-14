Euro zone bond yields plummet after Fed fuels bets on rate cuts

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields tumbled to multi-month lows on Thursday, taking their cue from U.S. Treasuries after the Federal Reserve signalled it was done with interest rate rises, shifting the focus to when borrowing costs might drop.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR fell to 2.029%, its lowest since March, as investors waited for interest rate decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank of England. It was last down 12 basis points (bps) at 2.045%.

The German two-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to ECB interest rate expectations, fell to a nine-month low of 2.462% and was last 17 bps lower at 2.485%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The Fed left interest rates in the 5.25% to 5.5% range on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell said rate hikes are likely to be over.

Given the sharp drop in inflation and signs of slowing growth, Powell said a key question now is "when will it become appropriate to begin dialing back?".

U.S. bond yields cratered, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR falling below 4% for the first time since August overnight, down more than 20 bps from Wednesday's opening level.

Investors had already been expecting steep Fed rate cuts in 2024 but added to those bets, pricing in 150 bps of easing by next December.

"The surprise from the (Fed) was more the lack of push-back from Chair Powell on the 2024 rate cut narrative," said Benjamin Schroeder, rates strategist at ING.

"He almost endorsed it, which leads us to question whether he knows something of significance that we don't." Schroeder said the Fed may be worried about "breaking" something in the economy, such as the property market.

The ECB sets interest rates at 1315 GMT (2.15 p.m. CET) and investors think it is almost certain to leave them at a record high of 4%.

After the Fed meeting, traders in euro zone money markets moved to bet on roughly 155 bps of ECB rate cuts in 2024, compared to around 135 bps on Wednesday.

Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR dropped to an 11-month low of 3.745% on Thursday and was last at 3.759%, down 18 bps.

Market participants will be looking out for whether ECB President Christine Lagarde pushes back against those expectations of steep rate cuts.

"Lagarde looks set to challenge the ambitious forwards more than Powell did," said Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank.

Yet Rieger said the ECB's release of new economic projections, which economists expect will be downgraded, are likely to "affirm views of swift rate cuts for now".

The gap between Germany and Italy's 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR narrowed to 169 bps, the tightest since September. The spread is a gauge of investor sentiment towards Italy and the euro zone's more indebted countries.

The Bank of England sets rates at 1200 GMT (1 p.m. CET) and is also expected to hold them steady, at 5.25%. Traders also increased their bets on BoE rate cuts next year after the Fed meeting, seeing around 120 bps.

Switzerland's central bank held rates at 1.75% on Thursday, as analysts expected.

