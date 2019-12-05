Euro zone bond yields pause, seek new signals on trade deal

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited the next signal from China-U.S. trade negotiations amid mixed messages on the state of talks.

Yields rose on Wednesday on renewed hopes of a deal between, but that followed sharp falls. Yields are broadly flat for the week.

The ups and downs of negotiations and some mixed signals from U.S. President Donald Trump have been the dominant market drivers in recent weeks. The overall positive take on the state of those talks, as well as signs that the euro zone economy's slowdown may be bottoming out, has helped yields rise from record lows hit during August and September.

Analysts say that, with the economic calendar light, trading is likely to be subdued on Thursday.

Rainer Guntermann, a rates strategist at Commerzbank, said it was "a struggle to find a clear direction."

"We are entering a quiet period before next week's ECB (European Central Bank) meeting," he said, the first for its new boss Christine Lagarde.

"In the broader picture, there is certainly some optimism priced in. But markets are still quite puzzled about the underlying economic trend," he said, adding that bond markets were still priced for a "slow growth, low inflation" world even if Washington and Beijing secured the first stage of a trade deal.

German 10-year bond yields were unchanged in early European trading, at -0.318 percent DE10YT=RR. Other core government bond yields were also little moved BE10YT=RR.

French FR10YT=RR and Spanish ES10YT=RR yields underperformed marginally at the open, with analysts pointing to expected combined supply of between 7 and 9 billion euros from the two countries later in the day.

French public transport ground to a halt as workers began a nationwide strike to oppose the government's pension reforms, but this had no immediate market impact.

Italian bonds were mixed, with the 10-year yield rising 1 basis point to 1.393 percent IT10YT=RR. Shorter-dated yields fell.

"The data calendar will remain uninspiring today. However, in line with the trend we have become accustomed to over the last few days, volatility can be expected to come more from politics than from data," Unicredit analysts said in a note.

