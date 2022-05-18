Euro zone bond yields mixed, German 2-year at highest since 2011

By Stefano Rebaudo

May 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Wednesday having jumped the previous day after comments from the European Central Bank drove market bets on rate hikes in 2022 above 100 basis points (bps).

Meanwhile, risk appetite faded after a few days of equity rebound as nagging doubts about inflation and the drag from rate rises overshadowed bits and pieces of good news about the global growth outlook.

ECB's official Klaas Knot said that a 50 bps rate hike in July was possible if inflation broadens.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, was up 0.5 bps at 1.06%. DE10YT=RR

"A 50bp ECB lift-off in July would not fit the narrative of the 'gradual' normalisation that Mrs Lagarde and her colleagues keep stressing," Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients.

"However, markets are nervous," they added.

The 2-year, more sensitive to interest rate hikes, hit its highest since December 2011 at 0.426%. DE2YT=RR

Money markets are pricing in 108 bps of ECB rate hikes by year-end from 105 bps on Tuesday. ECBWATCH

The introduction of the 6/24 Schatz -- a short-dated German government bond -- has produced on Tuesday the second-lowest cover of any Schatz auction.

"To be fair, one shouldn't understate the importance of hopes that lockdowns in Shanghai may be nearing its end," ING analysts said.

"This has allowed global-growth sensitive Europe to look to a less gloomy future and helped 10Y Bund yields test the 1% level once again," they added.

China's "zero-tolerance" COVID strategy has caused significant economic damage at home and supply chain bottlenecks, weakening economists' expectations about global economic growth and dampening risk appetite.

Despite no new cases, authorities in Shanghai are not lifting the lockdown immediately, instead gradually easing restrictions until June 1, with some shops allowed to open this week and public transport expected to resume over the weekend partly.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield was flat at 2.96%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields at 190 bps. IT10YT=RRDE10IT10=RR

Developments about the war in Ukraine added to uncertainty after Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO, triggering one of the most significant changes in Europe's security architecture in decades.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by David Evans)

