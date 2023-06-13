Euro zone bond yields mixed before data, focus on central banks

By Stefano Rebaudo

June 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields remained stuck in a tight range on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data that might change the outlook of the Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Investors' bets about future rates are very close to economists' expectations. Money markets are pricing in a chance of about 75% of a pause from the Fed at its policy meeting this week, according to Refinitiv's FedWatch.

The Fed will not raise interest rates for the first time in well over a year at the two-day meeting starting on Tuesday, according to economists polled by Reuters, but a significant minority expects at least one more increase this year as the economy remains resilient.

Consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) data will be released on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise its key interest rates by 25 basis points on June 15 and again in July before pausing for the rest of the year.

November 2023 ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forwards EURESTECBM4X5=ICAP were around 3.7%, implying market expectations for an ECB depo rate at 3.8% by autumn.

Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, sensitive to expectations on interest rates, rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to 2.99% after reaching its highest level in almost three months last week at 3%.

German investor morale improved unexpectedly in June, the ZEW economic research institute said, but it warned of persistent headwinds as export-focused sectors struggled with a weak global economy.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR fell 0.5 bps to 2.38%.

German consumer prices rose by 6.3% in May, confirming preliminary data.

Italy's 10-year government bond (BTP) yield IT10YT=RR was flat at 4.06%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR at 167 bps.

Analysts say that growing risk appetite supported BTPs on Monday, with 5-10Y BTPs the preferred part of the curve given their attractive carry and outright yield levels.

The positive momentum in risk assets continued overnight and in the European session, as equities rose taking their lead from an upbeat session on Wall Street.

"At these levels (for Italian-German yield spread), the air appears to be getting thinner for further performance, also considering that the Italian central bank president (Ignazio) Visco once determined 150bps to be the fair spread level against Bunds," said Hauke Siemben, a rate strategist at Commerzbank.

