Euro zone bond yields little changed as traders await key data

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell very slightly on Monday in a slow start to a potentially volatile week, with trading activity subdued ahead of the July 4 U.S. public holiday.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the bloc, was down 1 basis point (bp) at 2.384% on Monday. Yields move inversely to prices.

The final readings of a closely watched survey on Monday showed that euro zone factory activity slumped to a three-year low in June, but did little to budge bond markets.

"There is growing evidence that the capital-intensive industrial sector is reacting negatively to the European Central Bank's interest rate hikes," said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, in a statement alongside the survey.

Analysts said they expected trading volumes to be thin at the start of the week. U.S. markets close early on Monday before a full holiday on Tuesday.

Activity should pick up later in the week, however, with the release of important economic data that could influence the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve.

In Europe, German industrial orders numbers are due on Thursday. But key for investors will be Friday's U.S. employment report for June, which is expected to show a slowdown in hiring.

Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR was down 1 bp at 4.058% on Monday.

The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR - which investors watch closely as a sign of confidence in the bloc's more indebted countries - was broadly flat at 166 bps.

Germany's 2-year yield DE2YT=RR, which is highly sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, was last down 2 bps at 3.251%.

Short-dated euro zone yields rose sharply in the second quarter of the year as investors bet that the ECB will have to raise interest rates higher than previously expected to tame stubborn inflation.

Longer-dated yields more or less flatlined, however, causing U.S. and German 10-year yields to fall well below those on 2-year bonds.

Many analysts say that is a sign that central banks will have to cut interest rates before long, as the economy slows in response to the previous hikes.

Investors were also mulling the latest weak data out of Asia, where survey results showed that weak Chinese demand weighed on the rest of the region's factories in June.

Meanwhile, tensions on France's streets appeared to ease somewhat on Sunday night, after days of rioting in response to the killing of a teenager of North African descent by a police officer.

