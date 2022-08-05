Euro zone bond yields jump as U.S. jobs data fuels rate-hike bets

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Stefano Rebaudo

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields jumped and European shares fell on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data fuelled expectations for a 75 basis point rate hike at the Federal Reserve's September meeting.

U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 528,000 jobs last month, data showed. That was much higher than forecast and June data was revised higher to show 398,000 jobs created instead of the previously reported 372,000.

Investors reacted by ramping up bets on a super-sized U.S. rate hike in September, with expectations for a 75 bps hike rising to around 65% from around 41% before the data.

A sharp sell-off in U.S. Treasuries rippled out across other major bond markets and yields soared as prices fell.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was last up 9 bps on the day at 0.89% DE10YT=RR, having traded around 0.83% just before the data. It was set to end the week around 7 bps higher on the day after three straight weeks of falls.

"This is a much stronger report than was expected... What it means is the Fed cannot pivot at this point," said Axel Merk, chief investment officer at Merk Investments.

"The Federal Reserve has to continue to hike rates."

Italy's 10-year bond yield was up 5 bps at 2.99%. European stocks extended their sell-off with the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX last down 0.9%.

In U.S. bond markets, the 10-year Treasury yield was last up almost 14 bps at 2.82% US10YT=RR, while the gap over two-year bond yields was around -45 basis points.

That left the U.S. yield curve at its most inverted since August 2000, in a further sign of mounting recession risks facing the U.S. economy.

Since the Fed hiked rates by 75 bps last week, hope had grown in markets that the end of the U.S. tightening cycle was nearing especially as signs of slowing growth emerge. But Fed officials have pushed back against that notion in force this week.

Bets on ECB rate hikes have also been scaled back.

According to some investors, bond markets went too far in scaling back rate hike expectations recently.

"Market rhetoric is focused too much on recession risks, taking for granted that central banks will have inflation under control soon. This view is too optimistic," said Flavio Carpenzano, fixed income investment director at Capital Group, speaking ahead of the payrolls data.

"Euro zone inflation might be close to peaking, but taking it down from the current levels to the ECB target of 2% won't be an easy task," he added.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Stefano Rebaudo, additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

