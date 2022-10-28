Euro zone bond yields jump as surging inflation is back in focus

Stefano Rebaudo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Euro zone government bond yields jumped on Friday as surging inflation regained centre stage after October preliminary data.

French inflation was above economists' forecasts, while German regional data showed consumer price rose by around 10%.

Italian consumer prices jumped to 12.8% - their highest since the series began in 1996.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR rose 14 basis points (bps) to 2.11%, while the Italian 10-year yield IT10YT=RR jumped 19 bps to 4.19%.

