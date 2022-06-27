Euro zone bond yields jump as investors rebalance portfolios

By Stefano Rebaudo

June 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields jumped on Monday amid fears about surging inflation, with investors rebalancing their portfolios after covering short positions last week.

Analysts said markets might have gone too far in pricing in European Central Bank monetary tightening. But bonds remain vulnerable to further selloffs as central banks showed a 'whatever it takes' approach to tame inflation despite the growing risk of economic recession.

The Group of Seven rich democracies will commit on Tuesday to a new package of coordinated actions meant to raise pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine.

"Sure, there are worries about consumer price numbers. But investors are also rebalancing their portfolios by selling bonds after aggressively covering short positions late last week," said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 10.5 basis points (bps) to 1.55%. DE10YT=RR

Safe-haven German bond yields set last week their biggest fall since March, by dropping 21 bps, after growth fears gripped markets.

A key market gauge of the euro zone's long-term inflation expectations hit a fresh 2-week high at 2.1961%. EUIL5YF5Y=R

Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 9 bps to 3.647%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields flat at around 210 bps. IT10YT=RRDE10IT10=RR

Analysts still have mixed views about the future path of the ECB monetary tightening.

"A likely new record of inflation at 8.4% degrades the latest ECB projections which foresaw a decline in inflation," Commerzbank said in a research note.

The euro area's Harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) will be released later this week.

"The balance of risk is for the recent highs of 3.48% and 1.77% for 10Y Treasuries and Bund yields respectively not to be revisited any time soon," ING analysts said.

"The ECB has yet to embark on its tightening programme and should crank up the hawkish pressure at its Sintra forum this week," they added.

Several European Central Bank policymakers, including President Christine Lagarde, will speak at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal, starting late on Monday.

"If central bankers reiterate fears that monetary policy might become too tight due to inflation-fighting and will sharply increase the risk of a recession, longer-term nominal yields might see a repetition of the positive performance from last week," Unicredit analysts said.

InflExphttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ynzg43

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Editing by William Maclean)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com ; +39. 0266129431; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.